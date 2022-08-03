“marimar” it premiered in 1994, yes, 28 years ago. Surely you remember turning on the TV and seeing a young Thalia playing what would soon become one of his most iconic characters. In fact, the Mexican artist recently took advantage of the nostalgia of the soap opera to recreate, at 50 years old, the exact look of the protagonist and she was the same.

Although “La Costeñita” won the hearts of thousands of fans (and has now been the target of criticism), she was not the only one who captured the public’s attention. Let us remember that, in her misadventures, Marimar was accompanied by two cute pets: Pulgoso the dog and Macha the hen.

However, the latter became the star of one of the most tragic and comic scenes in fiction. Yes, just as you read it: the spectators cried and at the same time let out some laughs with the sequence.

“Marimar” premiered in 1994 on the Televisa signal. His plot was a springboard to fame for Thalía. Photo: Televisa

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room in the background”: what happened to Luiggi Lomparte, the actor who was ‘Pedrito’?

How did Marimar’s hen die?

Prudencia was the girl who helped in the house of Marimar. Thus, one day when it was her turn to cook, she ran into Macha. The young woman did not know the great friendship bond between the hen and her owner, for which she —despite Pulgoso’s constant warning barks— she did not hesitate to prepare a tasty broth.

At lunchtime, ‘La Costeñita’ was very desperate because she couldn’t find her little feathered friend. It didn’t take more than five minutes for the cruel truth to come to light: poor Macha had become the dish of the day.

“Not even when my grandparents and I were hungry in the shack did we eat it. She does not ”, she commented with her eyes full of tears the disconsolate Marimar.

Where was Marimar’s novel made?

“Marimar” was recorded in different locations in Mexico such as San Martín de la Costa, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Valle Encantado, Guerrero, among others.