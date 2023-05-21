Sunday, May 21, 2023, 15:03



A fire allegedly caused by a lightning strike caused a forest fire that burned 1,200 m2 of pine forest in the vicinity of La Zarza, in the municipality of Jumilla.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, from 12:34 p.m. several calls were made to report the event. A helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with helicopter-transported forestry brigades, a region chief, firefighting technicians and members of the Civil Guard were immediately mobilized to the place.

Thanks to the speed of the professionals deployed, barely an hour later the fire was considered controlled and at 1:51 pm the aerial means withdrew. Some firefighters remained in the area to secure the affected perimeter.