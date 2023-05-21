Gladkov: in the Belgorod district of the Belgorod region, the air defense system shot down a drone

A drone was shot down by the air defense system in the Belgorod district of the Belgorod region. This was announced on Sunday, May 21, by the head of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“According to preliminary data, no victims. The consequences on the ground are being clarified by operational services,” he wrote.