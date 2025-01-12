Sunday, January 12, 2025
An off-duty ertzaina arrested in Bilbao for refusing to be identified and attacking his colleagues

January 12, 2025
in Business
An off-duty ertzaina was arrested this Sunday in Bilbao accused of disobedience and serious resistance, as well as attacking law enforcement officers, after refusing to be identified and attacking his colleagues. The arrested person had allegedly participated in a fight with other people, which required the presence of the Basque Police at the scene.

As reported by the Security Department, the events occurred after two in the morning this Sunday in the Bilbao neighborhood of Uribarri. A caller has requested the presence of the Ertzaintza because a fight was taking place on public roads between several people.

The agents deployed to the scene have asked those involved in the fight to identify themselves. Among them was an off-duty ertzaina who has refused “at all times” to identify himself, has resisted “actively” and has physically attacked his colleagues.

Finally, he has been arrested for the alleged crimes of disobedience and serious resistance and attacking law enforcement officials. The arrested person has been taken to police stations to carry out the pertinent procedures, and once completed he will be brought to judicial custody.

