Donald Trump’s return to the White House promises to trigger an international commercial earthquake. The United States is one of the main export markets for the Spanish agri-food sector, which is expectant before the return of the Republican leader. Sources from the Ministry of Agriculture They call for caution about the possible impact that the change may have on the primary sector. They rule out that it will be the central focus of the trade war promised by Trump, although they recognize that we must be “prepared” for possible collateral effects.

“We have to keep our eyes open”they limit themselves to commenting from Luis Planas’s department, urging us to see what Trump’s first steps are in his new presidential career before advancing events. The Republican leader has claimed to have a hundred executive orders on immigration, energy and economic matters ready to sign on his first day in office alone.

The new president of the United States has emerged as a great champion of economic protectionism and threatens to raise tariffs indiscriminately upon his return to the White House. However, sources from the Ministry of Agriculture They do not believe that the primary sector is going to be the direct focus of the trade war, at least in the early stages of Trump’s new mandate, although they do not rule out that agri-food products could be collaterally affected by an escalation of trade tensions.

He use of the primary sector as currency It wouldn’t be new. The agri-food industry still has the recent memory of the additional tariffs that the Trump Administration began to apply in 2019 for nearly 7,000 million euros to 113 Spanish products, a toll that punished the European agri-food industry until its suspension in 2021 and which reached in the midst of the dispute with Brussels over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing. In 2018, a 35% tariff was also imposed on black table olives Spanish for each shipment to the United States for another dispute linked to community subsidies.

The Spanish Association of Table Olive Exporters and Industrialists and the Spanish Association of the olive oil industry and export trade agree that these tariffs took their toll on the Spanish production of olives and olive oil, which are some of the the agri-food products that are most exported to the other side of the Atlantic. In the absence of knowing the annual data from last year, in 2023 it will be sold to the United States a volume of olive oil exports worth 640.5 million euros313 million euros in wine and must and 192 in legumes and canned vegetables.