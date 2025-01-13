This morning in Bilbao, Ertzaintza agents arrested an off-duty police officer for refusing to be identified and attacking colleagues that they requested it due to a fight between several people.

As reported by the Basque Department of Security, the ertzaina has been arrested accused of the crimes of serious disobedience and resistanceas well as attacks on law enforcement agents.

The events took place after two in the morning this Sunday in the Uribarri neighborhood in Bilbao, when a caller claimed the presence of the Ertzaintza for a fight in public between several people.

After that, the agents deployed to the scene asked those present to identify themselves. Among them was an out-of-service ertzaina who has refused to do so at all times. This one has resisted actively to the work of colleagues and has even physically attacked them.

He has therefore been detained and has been transferred to police stations to carry out the corresponding procedures. before going to court. At the same police station the agent has been released, pending being brought before a judge in the near future.