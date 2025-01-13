Such important figures of European royalty as Kate Middleton, Máxima of the Netherlands, Queen Letizia and even the late Queen Elizabeth II, are known for having adopted beauty and facial care routines based on high-quality ingredients and the most innovative treatments. . And the queen consort of England, Camila Parker Bowles, has not been the exception. At 77 years old, the wife of King Charles III knows that taking care of your skin not only reflects health, but also projects confidence and elegance, essential qualities to play your role with grace.

Fortunately, Queen Camilla has found in Deborah Mitchell the best kept secret to keep your skin radiant. Behind that shine that she shows off in every public appearance are the exclusive treatments from Heaven, the brand that Mitchell founded when she was only 18 years old. Since then, this British esthetician has revolutionized skin care with a rare but highly effective ingredient: bee venom.

In this context, Deborah Mitchell has been a key figure for the queen consort. Its approach, which combines organic ingredients with non-invasive techniques, has resonated with many women who are looking for visible results without resorting to drastic procedures. Bee venom, used in Heaven products, is seen as a natural alternative to Botox, providing firmness and elasticity to the skin progressively but effectively.

Queen Camilla’s favorite treatment

Queen Consort Camilla of England Alastair Grant/Getty

Camila discovered Mitchell’s treatments in 2006, a year after marrying King Charles III, and has since become a loyal follower. Its star treatment, the Bee Sting Facial, It is one of the most requested. This one-hour ritual, which costs 100 pounds (about 120 euros) if performed by Mitchell herself, is based on a bee venom mask which promises visible results from the first session.

Bee venom, as Mitchell explains to the Daily Mail, stimulates blood circulation and enhances the production of collagen and elastin, key elements for keeping skin firm and rejuvenated. “It is a painless treatment, but tremendously effective,” he says. The queen has experienced first-hand how her skin gains luminosity and elasticity after each session.

Camila from England’s close relationship with Deborah Mitchell



Mitchell does not hide his admiration for Camila. ““She is an incredible woman who cares a lot about others,” confess. For the beautician, every visit to Clarence House, the official residence of the kings, is “like going to a friend’s house.” The relationship between the two has been so close that Mitchell has recently received the prestigious Royal Warrant, a recognition that accredits her as an official supplier to the royal house.

Among Camila’s favorite products, the Gold Bee Venom Mask, a mask valued at 370 pounds (about 450 euros). Known as the natural alternative to botox, this mask contains Abeetoxin, a rare and exclusive bee venom of which only 500 units are produced per year.

‘Gold Bee Venom’ mask Heaven

Mitchell remembers in detail the moment he came up with this product. “After giving Camila a healing facial, I dreamed about the bee venom mask. The next morning I made it and I presented it to him. She was delighted from the first moment,” she says.

Camila’s connection with bees goes beyond beauty treatments. Both she and Carlos III are passionate about beekeeping and have been caring for hives for years. at his Wiltshire residence. In 2023, the Queen collaborated with Fortnum & Mason to sell honey from her own garden, with the proceeds going to the charity Mirabel, which supports survivors of sexual violence in Nigeria.





