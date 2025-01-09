Love has no age and, therefore, it is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that ‘First Dates’ (Four), elderly people come with the hope of finding their better half. Thus, this Wednesday, Antonio and Elena arrived at the Mediaset network program with all the attitude and predisposition to meet someone who would make them believe in love again. However, that predisposition was broken by the bachelor octogenarian When as soon as he saw the person who was going to be his date, he brought out his most superficial version, stopping any chance of the meeting ending satisfactorily.

Elena, 78 years old and from the Sevillian municipality of San Juan de Aznalfarache, was the first to be received by Carlos Soberapresenter of ‘First Dates‘, and she introduced herself as a Bad Gyal fan, who had no problem going clubbing with her daughter and granddaughter.

On the other hand, Antonio, an 85-year-old man, arrived, offering his date a bouquet of flowers with which he immediately won her over. However, despite wearing such a romantic detail, the woman was not to the taste of the single who brought out his most superficial side to reject her as soon as he saw her. “He has many wrinkles, his neck and chest are very ugly,” the man stated before the cameras of ‘First Dates’ using a very superficial argument, while Elena thought the opposite. “He’s not ugly, he looks good and he’s well dressed, that’s important,” said the woman on the Cuatro program who was excited about Antonio.

Even though Antonio had already put his cross on the single woman, the date continued, reflecting the differences that existed between the two. After dinner, the octogenarian stood before the team ‘First Dates’ for his proposal to go to the private room with Elena.

“If I had liked it, I would be the first to ask to come in and talk to her,” Antonio replied that in the ‘Final Decision’ of ‘First Dates‘gave’pumpkins‘ to Elena, who was betting on a new date, because, according to him, he had not had “that affair” with her.