The farewell from Faenza

2023 was the last year of the AlphaTauri stable, a satellite team of Red Bull known with this name since 2020 to replace the former Toro Rosso. From this season, however, the Faenza team will participate in the world championship officially as Racing Bulls, with the new commercial operation which had predicted a total exit of AlphaTauri from Formula 1. But this will not be the case, or at least partially.

The new chapter in motorsport

There FIAin fact, has formalized a three-year agreement reached with the Austrian fashion brand, starting today Official Clothing Partner of the International Federation. In this way, AlphaTauri will remain in the orbit of the top series and motorsport providing clothing to all FIA staffas well as becoming a partner of the annual awards ceremony, namely the FIA Prize Giving.

“The FIA ​​has always been a pioneer in harnessing technology and innovation to improve the world of motorsport – declared the President of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem – our staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and success of motorsport events around the world. This partnership with AlphaTauri allows us to bring comfort and style to our FIA clothing range. AlphaTauri's innovative approach and dedication to fashion make it the perfect partner.”

To these words were added those of Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri: “Becoming the official clothing partner of the FIA ​​is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue to show how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion – he has declared – This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip FIA staff with our products which not only reflect our commitment to style, but also our dedication to enhancing practicality through our designs.”