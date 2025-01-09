After seven months in which he failed to get West Ham to change its course after the departure of David Moyes, Julen Lopetegui was dismissed and now has a replacement in office. The results were not as expected with a fourteenth position and 23 points out of a possible 60.

This Thursday, the London team presented Graham Potter, a coach with a past on the Chelsea and Brighton bench. The Spaniard published a letter on his Instagram account in which he thanked the opportunity and regretted not having been able to continue with the task of redirecting the situation.





“We leave with a feeling of sadness, feeling that it was too soon and that we were still in a position to achieve our objectives, especially after overcoming challenging situations and with a promising second round of the Premier League ahead of us,” Lopetegui concluded.

