Graham Potter has been chosen after the Spaniard’s seven months in office
After seven months in which he failed to get West Ham to change its course after the departure of David Moyes, Julen Lopetegui was dismissed and now has a replacement in office. The results were not as expected with a fourteenth position and 23 points out of a possible 60.
This Thursday, the London team presented Graham Potter, a coach with a past on the Chelsea and Brighton bench. The Spaniard published a letter on his Instagram account in which he thanked the opportunity and regretted not having been able to continue with the task of redirecting the situation.
“We leave with a feeling of sadness, feeling that it was too soon and that we were still in a position to achieve our objectives, especially after overcoming challenging situations and with a promising second round of the Premier League ahead of us,” Lopetegui concluded.
