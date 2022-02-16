The new DeLoreanwhose teaser was shown in the last few hours complete with a gull-wing goalkeeper, will count on the contribution of Italian design. It will in fact be Italdesign, the renowned company based in Moncalieri founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani, to design the electric version restyling of the DMC-12. The premiere of the car was announced by the end of 2022.

The iconic car became famous not only thanks to the 1985 film ‘Back to the Future’, directed by Robert Zemeckis, but also for its vicissitudes. The car, the fruit of John Z. DeLorean’s ambition, was not a masterpiece of reliability; while the company turned out to be a financial chasm. The future should be different: the DeLorean Motors Reimagined LLC, a company founded in January with headquarters in Texas, was born right on the distant ashes of the DeLorean Motor Company, which since 1995 had held the rights to the brand. Italdesign will collaborate with this company without proposing any restomod, but a brand new car.

“Some of these new cars could be built right on the outskirts of Turin. This would be possible thanks to the recent joint venture that Italdesign has made with Williams Advanced Engineering (Wae), a reality born about ten years ago within the Williams Formula One division, to develop innovative chassis for different types of electric cars. high-end, thanks to new platforms and frames that will have the advantage of integrating the battery casing with elements that are part of the car’s structure“, Reports the newspaper La Stampa.

Among other things, it is right to remember how John DeLorean was inspired by the Medici I cars and the Hyundai Pony, two prototypes noticed at the Italdesign stand at the Turin Motor Show in 1974; it was for this reason that the entrepreneur then ended up in ruins chose Giugiaro as the car designer. The new DeLorean, unlike in the past, should be electric: it is the right time to try, given that the market is crowding with new brands and projects.. Taking advantage of an already known ‘brand’ could give good commercial benefits. But pay attention to the timing: the collaboration with Italdesign had already been announced in 2021, and in the meantime very little information was provided over an entire calendar year.