Hannes Federrath is president of the largest German IT association. He talks about a lack of digital education, a lack of security awareness, Facebook – and what the next government should do.

Professor Federrath, computer scientists are in great demand: They should construct artificial intelligence, build quantum computers, make conventional supercomputers even faster, raise the Internet to a new level and protect us from attacks when we are digitally on the move. Before we talk about it, but first to you personally: What are you doing in this broad field?

My special topic that I work on when I’m not President of the Gesellschaft für Informatik (GI) is IT security and data protection. I did my doctorate on cellular security and in particular on the interesting question: Can you build a cellular network in such a way that you can be reached at any time, but the cellular network still doesn’t know where the participants are? This is technically possible, but it is relatively complex. In addition, we deal with anonymity on the Internet, but also with the tracing of Internet crimes.