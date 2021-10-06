Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” has established a partnership with “Secret City Trails” and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai “Dubai Tourism”, with the aim of preparing exploratory experiences at Al Shindagha Museum to introduce the world to the emirate’s ancient history and rich heritage, in conjunction with the opening of “Expo 2020 Dubai”. And within the framework of a new interactive initiative that aims to enrich the knowledge of residents and visitors with the cultural treasures that the city of Dubai is rich in. Under the partnership, Secret City Trails, a Lisbon-based startup that designs fun rides to inspire people to get out and explore their cities, will collaborate with the Al Shindagha Museum team to create the Dubai Cultural Treasures Discovery Trails, a curated and engaging interactive discovery experience that allows visitors to solve some Puzzles and answer questions related to the site, to learn about unique stories about Emirati culture.

Mariam Muzaffar Ahli, Projects Manager at Dubai Culture, said: “We are keen in the authority to inform the public of the rich cultural stories that Dubai holds among its neighborhoods by stimulating the active participation of all segments of the public, and activating partnerships with the public and private sectors, and considering the authority is the The official supporter of the cultural affairs of Expo 2020 Dubai, this initiative comes within the interactive events and activities that we have prepared to enrich the experience of the visitors of this pioneering exhibition and leave a sustainable impact on them, in line with our vision aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talent.”

She pointed out that the fun walking paths are a safe exploratory activity, as precautionary measures can be maintained at all times, and anyone can access the experience through a smartphone without the need to touch any other devices, and it takes place either in small groups of a maximum of five people. , or individually.





