Saturday, September 9, 2023, 2:32 p.m.



A 28-year-old man had to be rescued this Saturday morning after falling from his motorcycle in a mountain area near Mahoma’s forest house, in Ricote.

The Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting them to the accident. The place where the injured man was was inaccessible for an ambulance, so agents from the Ojós Local Police had to be sent in an all-terrain vehicle to rescue the man. Mula’s environmental agent also participated in the device.

Once the motorcyclist was located, the agents took him to the area where the paramedics were waiting to treat him.