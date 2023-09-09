The statistics of Starfield they revealed that theUC Vanguard it is the most popular faction in the game so far.

Having proven itself a great success during its Early Access period, Starfield has confirmed itself as one of the most popular titles of the year with its official release on September 6, 2023, reaching beyond 1 million concurrent players.

One of the reasons Starfield has proven to be such a success is that it embodies many of the hallmarks of previous Bethesda titles. Among these elements that distinguish the works of the American studio we find the presence of factions which players can join, with unique subplots for each of them.

Thanks to Xbox’s achievement statistics, we are able to establish which faction is the most popular in Starfield. As things currently stand, the 9.13% of Starfield players achieved the achievement with the mission that allows you to join theUC Vanguardwhile the 7.71% he joined the Freestar Rangers. The 5.80% of Starfield players joined the organization Crimson Fleet and so far only the 4.58% joined the Ryujin Industries.

Given that the title has only been released a few days ago, these percentages will change over the next few weeks, although it seems evident now what the players’ preferences are.

It should be noted, however, that Starfield players receive the mission to join the UC Vanguard as soon as they arrive in New Atlantis. In this sense, therefore, it is likely that part of this percentage is linked to the fact that it is one of the first factions available present in the game.