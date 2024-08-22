This Thursday, Colombian professional football clubs held an assembly in which the main topic was the analysis of TV rights and their future.

The leaders discussed the issue of rights, which the channel currently has. Win Sports, whose contract expires in 2026

The main point of discussion on Thursday was that the teams want to know the real value of those TV rights at present, according to a source told EL TIEMPO, in order to begin analyzing possibilities.

Dimayor Assembly on Colombian football. Credit: Dimayor Photographer: Photo:Dimayor Share

New partner?

On the other hand, the Dimayor assembly received the company’s proposal Bavariawhich aims to be an official partner of Colombian football.

However, the proposal has not been finalized yet. The beverage company proposes the alliance until 2026, that is, for two years. The teams asked the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillowhich was for three years. Bavaria’s response to this counterproposal is now awaited.

