Nacional de Montevideo lost 2-0 against São Paulo at the Morumbí stadium and was eliminated from the 2024 Copa Libertadores. The defeat brought an additional consequence.

Those led by Martín Lasarte lost the option of qualifying for the new FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in 2025 in the United States, with 24 teams, and mathematically sealed their place at Boca Juniors, from Argentina.

Conmebol has six spots in this tournament: the champions of the last four editions of the Copa Libertadores, including the one in play in 2024, and two teams in the ranking of the entity in that same period.

Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense have already secured their place as champions of the Libertadores. River Plate and Boca Juniors will qualify by ranking.

Fluminense is entering its second Copa Libertadores final in its history as one of the teams that best plays the 'jogo bonito' in Brazil. Photo:ANDRE COELHO. EFE

If Flamengo and Fluminense repeat as champions, or if River wins the Cup, Olimpia of Paraguay will qualify for the World Cup. Nacional needed to draw at least one match against São Paulo to secure the title through ranking.

Boca was looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana against Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

The Club World Cup qualifiers

Apart from the last Conmebol spot, there is only one place left for the Club World Cup, that of the host country’s representative. In Europe, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and RedBull Salzburg will compete.

real Madrid Photo:EFE

Concacaf will have four representatives: Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, León and Pachuca. Africa will be represented by Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Esperance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns. Asia will be represented by Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al-Ain and Ulsan Hyundai. And Oceania will have one team, Auckland City.

