An idol falls in Italy, they investigate it for money laundering

The former Italian soccer player is not having a good time Francesco Tottiwho to the storm that goes through the separation of his partner, Ilary Blasi, now an investigation against him for money laundering joins him.

The newspaper La Verita from Italy reports that said investigation began with an interest-free loan of 80,000 euros to an unknown person from the city of Anzio, Italywhich caused curiosity.

It is noted that the account of the origin of the money is from the daughter of an employee of the Italian Ministry of Sport and Health.

nothing is clear

The media affirm that the money reached the hands of Totti, who was given it by an employee of the Ministry of the Interior of that country.

But it is not the first case in which the Roma star has been linked. It is noted that Totti, with his ex-partner and Manuel Zubiria Furestformer director of the Romemade five transactions and transfers between 2018 and 2020 to a company in Monte Carlo.

“These are payments that he makes for his days spent in the Monte Carlo casino, being a fan of the game,” argued Totti’s entourage.

