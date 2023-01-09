Brazil | Former president Bolsonaro hospitalized

Jair Bolsonaro has been reported to be hospitalized in Florida, USA.

of Brazil former president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized. The knowledge is confirmed by his wife Michelle Bolsonaro on Instagram, says news agency AFP.

The news agency Reuters, based on a source close to Bolsonaro’s family, and a Brazilian newspaper reported on the matter earlier O Globo.

The media have reported that Bolsonaro is being treated in a hospital in Florida, USA, near Orlando. The reason was said to be stomach aches. According to a Reuters source, the condition of the former president is not worrying.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized before in recent years. According to Reuters, he has suffered from intestinal blockages. The health concerns are related to the stabbing that happened in 2018 in connection with the election campaign.

According to Michelle Bolsonaro, the reasons for the latest hospitalization also stem from the stabbing. According to him, Jair Bolsonaro is in the hospital under observation.

Bolsonaro has claimed that the presidential elections he recently lost were fraudulent, even though there is no evidence of fraud. Bolsonaro’s supporters demanding the annulment of the result invaded the country’s Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday and destroyed the places.

Bolsonaro was not in Brazil on Sunday, but in Florida, where he has spent the New Year.