The world of cinema and literature mourns the death of an extraordinary woman and professional: goodbye to Joan Didion

The world of writing, but also of cinema, mourns the death of an extraordinary woman capable of leaving an infinite memory of herself through her works. Joan Didion, writer, journalist, essayist and screenwriter, died at the age of 87 in New York due to complications from multiple sclerosis, which she had suffered from since 2005.

A truly extraordinary career, of an equally magnificent woman. There are many fields in which she has ventured over the course of her long career. All the fields where he left a ‘evident imprint which will hardly be canceled in a short time.

From theater, on television, from journalism, to the novels, moving on to film script cinematic. In short, a multifaceted artist capable of knowing how to move anywhere and in any case.

Joan Didion published five novels of great international success entitled “Run, River”, “Play As It Laysì”, “A Book of Common Prayer”, “Democracy” and “His last wish”.

In the field of cinema he has written scripts for several films and has written 11 essays that have taken her to the top of the journalistic world.

Joan Didion’s family dramas

The most successful work by Joan Didion is undoubtedly the essay published in 2005 and entitled “The year of magical thinking“, Which led her to triumph in the prestigious National Book Award.

In the work, the writer speaks of two terrible griefs that have affected her in her life. Two tragedies that occurred in less than two years.

The first occurred on December 30, 2003. While her daughter was hospitalized in a comatose state, following septic shock from pneumonia, her husband suffered a fatal heart attack over dinner. The man, John Gregory Dunne, also a successful journalist, was 71 years old.

There daughter Quintana, then, a severe hematoma was caught, for which he had to undergo a long surgical operation. After recovering in 2004, she died of acute pancreatitis on August 26, 2005, at the age of 39.

In 2009 Didion received the honorary degree of Doctor of Arts from Harvard University. Yale University awarded her another honorary title of Doctor of Arts in 2011. On July 3, 2013, the White House announced that Didion was among the recipients of the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, conferred by US President Barack Obama himself.