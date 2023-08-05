Javier Recio already has the experienced midfielder he was looking for. This is Ángel Montoro, a 35-year-old from Valencia who has played 91 games in the First Division and another 240 in the Second Division, 29 of them for Real Murcia led by Javier Clemente and José Miguel Campos in the 2008-09 campaign. So he was a 20-year-old who had just left Valencia, with whom he had already made his debut in the elite, although now he is returning to Enrique Roca seasoned. He does it with war wounds and also with more stripes, to be important and with the obligation to command a midfield in which he will have the competition of Ganet, Gracia and the Portuguese Morais, in addition to Arturo Molina, who can also develop in that position.

Montoro is a mixed midfielder, capable of defending with intensity and at the same time reaching the opposite goal with danger. In fact, he has scored 29 league goals since his debut with the Valencia subsidiary in Segunda B in 2006. Raised in the Ché youth academy, he spent a season on loan at the Grana squad (1,252 minutes and 3 goals) and at Real Unión, until he later returned to Mestalla. «Game construction», «defensive intuition», «anticipation capacity», «pass precision» and «tactical intelligence» are some of the qualities that Real Murcia himself attributes to his new footballer, who comes to swell the A list of important players and with a great career in professional football who this season have to pull the red team and make it a clearer candidate for promotion.

last signing



Montoro (Valencia, 35 years old). A mixed midfielder with defensive capacity and arrival at the rival goal.

Rest of signings



Manu García (Nástic), Iker Piedra (Girona B), José Ruiz (Córdoba), Marcos Mauro (Ibiza), Zalaya (Barça B), Hugo Sanz (Ourense), Morais (Torreense), Imanol Alonso (Mallorca B), Arturo (Racing de Santander), Carlos Rojas (Almería), Guarrotxena (Goa), Rubio (Muleño) and Ríos (Ceuta).

Missing



One senior left winger and one left back, and two U23 defenders.

they can go out



Rubio, Iván Casado, Armando and Gallego.

It took off at the Recreativo



In the 2012-13 season, he parted ways with the club in his hometown, to which he returned after loan spells with the Grana team and Real Unión de Irún, and joined Recreativo de Huelva, an entity with which he spent three seasons in the Second and He played nearly a hundred games. In the Nuevo Colombino he definitely became a player. Almería and Las Palmas were his next destinations, although he did not stick well enough. Nothing to do with what he experienced at Granada, another club that allowed him to be crowned a top Second Division player and where he felt important for five seasons.

To consider 332

matches Montoro has played between First and Second, along with another 42 in Second B.

In Los Cármenes he was key in the penultimate promotion to the First Division of the Nasrid club, playing 35 games and scoring 5 goals. Even with Granada’s white-and-red shirt, he scored a goal against Armando Maradona in Naples in the Europa League, although he had to leave the entity two years ago, when the Andalusian team returned to Segunda.

Montoro, who played 28 games with Oviedo last season, should be a differential player for Munúa. He is one of the four or five great signings that Real Murcia has saved for the final stretch of the market and that raises the level of the team that Recio is making and which still lacks pieces.

After the ‘no’ from Juan Hernández, who accepted a juicier offer from Málaga, Recio is looking for a senior left-handed winger

Four more signings



Javier Recio, sports director of grana, is gradually finalizing his squad. With the arrival of Montoro there are already fourteen signings made, although there are some more to come and others that, although they are doing the preseason with the first team from Granada, could leave. These are the cases of Armando, Iván Casado, Gallego or the striker Álex Rubio, who points to Orihuela. The continuity of Dani Romera is also on the air, a forward who has a poster and who would leave a free space that another high-level striker could cover.

Real Murcia are looking for a senior left-back and a right-handed under-23 full-back, as well as a centre-back who also fills an under-23 tab. In attack, after Juan Hernández’s ‘no’ to the grana offer, the Murcian technical secretariat probes the market in search of a winger who plays on the left since, like last year, all Munúa’s arrivals are right handed

To consider 29

goals has been scored by the Valencian between First, Second, Second B and Europa League.

At the moment, the signings of Real Murcia have been Manu García (Nástic de Tarragona), Iker Piedra (Girona B), José Ruiz (Córdoba), Marcos Mauro (Ibiza), Álex Zalaya (Barcelona B), Hugo Sanz (Ourense), Morais (Torreense), Imanol Alonso (Mallorca B), Arturo Molina (Racing de Santander), Carlos Rojas (Almería), Guarrotxena (Goa), Álex Rubio (Muleño) and Rodri Ríos (Ceuta).

television rights resolved



Three weeks before the start of the competition, the sale of the First Federation rights is resolved, as confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation, despite the fact that the contest was initially deserted. After two campaigns in which the broadcasts were carried out by Footters and InSports TV, now it is the turn of the ATM Broadcast platform, which has acquired the rights for the next three seasons for a total of 15 million, in addition to 50% of the income from 60,000 subscribers.

According to the organization headed by Luis Rubiales, all the matches will be offered by OTT (platforms that broadcast content over the Internet), ensuring at least the broadcast of 20% of the matches through DTT. In addition, the Federation has ensured that it will create a linear channel with the matches of each day that the Federation will offer to various platforms and that it can be followed on various regional channels.