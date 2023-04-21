Russia said that ammunition fell from a fighter plane while it was flying over the city of Belgorod on Thursday, after local authorities reported that an explosion had left a large crater in the city..

A statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported by Russian news agencies, stated that “munitions fell abnormally from a plane,” noting that the incident took place at 22:15 local time..

Some Russian websites and social media circulated video clips of the moments after the explosion.

According to Russian media, an explosion occurred in the city center of Belgorod, which damaged cars and a shop..

The city’s governor said the blast created a deep crater and no one was hurt.