Italian football has returned to raise its voice in Europe: we have five teams in the semi-finals in the three cups. Nobody like us. Milan and Inter will compete in the Champions League and one of the two will fly to Istanbul, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, for the final on 10 June. In the Europa League, Juventus will face Sevilla, while Roma will face Bayer Leverkusen: the black and whites and the yellow and reds could then find themselves in the last act, that of May 31 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. In the Conference League, Fiorentina will face Basel and will try to take the last step to reach the final on 7 June at the Eden Arena in Prague.

WHAT NUMBERS

—

Italy is the national team that has the most teams still in the running in the three European cups: behind us are Spain with 2 (Real Madrid and Sevilla) and England (Manchester City and West Ham). With one team instead Switzerland (Basel), Holland (Az Alkmaar) and Germany (Bayer Leverkusen). It will be a busy May for our formations and the hope is to follow up on last season’s feat by Roma who lifted the Conference League to heaven, 12 years after the Champions League celebrated by Inter in 2010 in Madrid. In the meantime, Italy has already established a record: never had our clubs conquered so many points in the UEFA ranking as in this 2022-23. In the seasonal ranking by nations, before yesterday, we were in second place, behind England and, thanks to the results of Fiorentina, Juventus and Roma, today we’ll understand if we’ll overtake them. On the other hand, we will not overtake Germany, in the ranking that takes into account the results of the last five years: we will remain behind the Germans (third), but we will further reduce the gap which will be canceled at the end of the season when the results of 2018-19 will be “discarded”.