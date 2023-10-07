Saturday, October 7, 2023, 12:16



The tragic fire that broke out in three nightclubs in Murcia and claimed the lives of 13 people has shocked society. In the midst of the controversy surrounding the case, many doubts have arisen about how to act if we find ourselves in a similar situation.

As a result of the multiple questions that this issue has raised, Miguel Assal, an expert in first aid and emergencies, has shared a video on his TikTok profile in which he explains the steps to follow to escape from a premises engulfed in flames. First of all, he insists on the importance of knowing in advance the location of all the emergency exits that the establishment has. “They will call you ‘the paranoid’, but this can really save your life,” he says while pointing to the map of a building. And for Assal this provision is essential: “If there isn’t one, don’t go in, the fire is dangerous but smoke inhalation will kill you.”

“No matter how little smoke you see or the slightest strange smell you smell, get out as soon as possible,” he says forcefully. If this situation occurs, all the points of the evacuation protocol must be followed. Although it may be complicated, we insist on staying calm to avoid mental blocks and act quickly.

How to evacuate



The starting point of the evacuation is to locate an exit through which to escape, preferably not the main door because “everyone knows it and it tends to collapse, forming the so-called bottleneck and the consequent blockage.” If the interior fills with smoke, you must move forward while crouching, covering your mouth and nose with a cloth and breathing exclusively through your nose.

When moving through space, the professional indicates that the movement must be carried out below the so-called life line. “The lower the better, but it allows you to move forward,” he details. Of course, once the journey outside has begun, you should not go back to pick up any personal belongings, since, as the professional specifies, “you will be losing time and chances of surviving.”

Action in case of not being able to escape



If the circumstance arises that you cannot escape from the place, Assal points out that you should look for a room that has a door and window. After closing the passenger compartment door, it is essential to properly cover all the gaps through which smoke can enter. Next, you have to go to the window to ask for help. In this way, firefighters will be able to quickly locate people who need to be rescued.