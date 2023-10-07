Gatherings of families and friends dominated the electoral scene during the main day of the Federal National Council elections, which ended yesterday. People of determination and senior citizens also wrote an eloquent national lesson about the importance of performing national duty and answering the call of duty, through their insistence on voting in person at the center’s headquarters to support their candidates.

The Sharjah Center for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 witnessed a large turnout by voters from different age groups, from the first minutes of the start of the voting process, and the presence of women voters, as well as young people and the elderly, was remarkable.

Voters confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they were keen to come to the committee centers in family gatherings and groups of friends to celebrate the electoral wedding, which reflects the democratic climate in which the electoral process takes place, with transparency and integrity. We were also keen to take our children to live this inspiring experience, and raise them on the importance of Answering the call of the nation and duty.

The center received voters with 52 citizen volunteers, 60% of whom were women, decorated with red scarves, to celebrate the electoral wedding. Their mission was to serve the voters, receive them, guide them, train them on the voting mechanism, and solve any problems they might face from the time they entered the center until the voting process was completed, ending with exit. From the center.