This Wednesday, social pressure stopped the eviction of a 78-year-old woman in Barcelona. Blanca Espinosa has been on the verge of being evicted from the house where she has lived for the last 50 years and where she lived with her husband, now deceased, and her two children. An apartment in the Gothic heart of the Catalan capital that is a candy for tourists. The court had approved the execution of the eviction. The owner of the apartment claimed it, because Blanca owed her a whopping 88 euros. The neighbors have taken to the streets and for the moment have managed to stop their eviction of the tenant.

But only for 15 days. That is the time you have to negotiate with the owner for a new rental or to try to find another home. He cannot go with her daughter, because she lives in Reus (Tarragona) and neither with her son, since she assures that she lives in a very small apartment. Judicial sources indicate that the first launch was scheduled for April 20, 2020. But it was paralyzed due to the covid pandemic. A court order states that the owner has a “judicial resolution favorable to the recovery of her property since 2019.” “She is not obliged to endure the personal situation” of the tenant, affirms the judge, since since 2010 she “has had a housing alternative” and since 2017 (the date on which this procedure began) her case is being followed by services social.

According to the court, the tenant “does not meet the requirements established by law to assess the condition of a vulnerable person” and consequently “a release date must be set and the property made available to the property.” »I have gotten married here, I have had children here and now this woman wants me to leave because she wants to use it as a tourist apartment,« lamented the woman in Rac-1, while hundreds of people waited in the street for the resolution of the case and while the The judicial committee and the municipal mediators were negotiating a solution, which could involve taking advantage of an apartment for older people at the City Council.

All this only for 88 euros. A very minor number. The owner did some work in the kitchen. And she decided that she would increase the rent by 88 euros per month to cover the costs of the renovations. The tenant was not satisfied with the result of the works and she refused to pay the addition to her monthly rent, which became 340 euros. Given her refusal to pay, the owner went to court, which ended up agreeing with her, even though Blanca agreed to pay and only owed her two months, 177 euros, which she finally paid. A court determined that failure to pay a monthly payment was enough to apply judicial expulsion. The court of first instance, however, did not see it the same. The pianist James Rhodes has offered to pay 20,000 euros, but Blanca has refused.