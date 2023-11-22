The scenario of the transmissions of the Colombian National Team matches in the World Cup qualifiers changed radically this year with the entry of a new competitive channel.

To the already traditional transmission of Caracol, which has done so uninterruptedly since 1993, the RCN channel has now been added, that tries to get its share and fight the market.

The result, for now, continues to favor Caracol, whose rating, in the match between Paraguay and Colombia, with victory for those led by Néstor Lorenzo, tripled that of its competition: 15.95 against 516 of RCN.

The figure means a slight improvement for the new competitor. However, many blame Carlos Antonio Vélez, the main commentator of the RCN broadcast, for the disadvantage they continue to have with respect to Caracol.

Even one of the historic commentators of Colombian journalism, Iván Mejía Álvarez, analyzed the situation. “This is very simple: here there are two channels that began to broadcast the Colombian National Team, and one channel, Caracol, with Javier (Hernández Bonnet), who is my friend, is aligned in the defense of the product during all the years it has been broadcast. “, he said, in a chat with ‘De Taquito con Marino’.

“There is another one that is working at this moment, which is RCN, which is currently managed by Vélez and he has the habit of being, absolutely, always an enemy of the National Team; because if Caracol supports the National Team, ‘I give stick to the National Team, because I have to be Caracol’s opponent’: and then this is how it goes: 18 against 5 in the polls,” he added.

Iván Mejía explains the reason for the ratings and hits the bald guy with his own name. The bald man's hint comes but without giving names and then he comes out and says that it wasn't for Mejía.

The defense of Carlos Antonio Vélez

Vélez defended his work and his position and, in a message on his X account, gave his vision of what is happening.

“Let it be clear to everyone… I will NEVER accommodate my opinions, free, independent and the product of study, to anyone’s interests. I am not here to protect “products”. If others do it for rating points from their media, it is their problem and they will respond to their conscience,” Vélez wrote.

“Three months ago we were at zero and what we have today has been achieved by doing the right thing. I will never mortgage my opinion or my concept! I will continue saying what I see. When it is good it will be said good and when it is bad it will be said bad!!! End of the broadcast!” he added.

Let it be clear to everyone… I will NEVER accommodate my opinions, free, independent and product of study, to anyone's interests. I am not here to protect "products". If others do it for rating points from their media, it is their problem and they will respond to their conscience.…

The next fight between Caracol and RCN for the rating of the Colombian National Team will be on December 10, when the team plays a friendly match against Venezuela. In the qualifying round, we will have to wait until September 2024.

