The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a MSI Katana 17 B13VGK-1022IT notebook with Nvidia RTX 4070 at a really interesting price. In fact, it is possible to buy the computer for €760, with ten euros for shipping. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The notebook It is sold and shipped by drako.it, which boasts 85% positive reviews in the last 12 months. The version sold by Amazon costs €1,511.08.
MSI Katana 17 B13VGK-1022IT Features
The MSI notebook offers a 13.7-inch FullHD display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The CPU is an Intel i7-13620H and the graphics card is an Nvidia RTX 4070 of the GDDR6 type with 8 GB. The RAM is 16 GB of the DDR5 category. Under the hood we also find a 1 TB PCle4 SSD.
This notebook supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. The keyboard and warranty are Italian. Measures 53 x 32.8 x 8.6 cm; and weighs 2.6 kg.
