The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a MSI Katana 17 B13VGK-1022IT notebook with Nvidia RTX 4070 at a really interesting price. In fact, it is possible to buy the computer for €760, with ten euros for shipping. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The notebook It is sold and shipped by drako.it, which boasts 85% positive reviews in the last 12 months. The version sold by Amazon costs €1,511.08.