It is said that soccer is just 22 players kicking a ball, however for some it is much more than a simple sport or entertainment. Beyond the goals, the classifications or the awards, for fans watching the club they love play is a feeling that not everyone understands.

Football has left many emotional stories that touch the heart and reveal the kinder side of this sport. One of them is that of Jesús, a 13-year-old boy from Murcia with autism who has had the opportunity to visit the stadium and meet the players of his favorite team, Nottingham Forest.

The little boy, along with his father, has traveled to Nottingham, in England, as a birthday gift to watch a Forest match at the City Ground for the first time. In addition, he was also able to tour the stadium and visit the locker rooms and the trophy room, where the club’s two Champions League titles rest. “I have no words,” Jesus said, visibly moved, while he kept kissing the badge on his shirt.

Another of the emotional moments of the video, which the team has uploaded to its X account, is when the boy meets some of the club members, especially Elanga, in fact the expression on his face revealed that he is a favorite player. “I’m very excited to meet you,” the athlete told the little boy. Jesús’ emotion was evident during the parade of soccer players who approached him to take a photo and share a few minutes with him.

He also couldn’t leave the stadium without stepping on the grass. Upon leaving the locker room tunnel through which the players pass before each game, one of the giant screens read: “Welcome Jesús Barriuso Souan.” His parents, who shared this experience with him, were impressed by the reaction his son had had. «What you are seeing is very strange because he usually does not speak, he does not interact with anyone and rejects contact. He has several disorders, he is autistic and also has a psychotic disorder for which he has to take medication. I’m amazed. He has to mean a lot for him to be answering the questions. “It’s a very special day, I’m seeing him be independent, something he usually isn’t,” he noted.

«Football is everything for me. Every time they lose a game I get very sad, but when they win I get incredibly happy,” Jesús responded to the camera. The surprises did not stop happening, as the club tells it, the boy had let them know that he wanted to be the mascot of the day to “walk alongside his heroes.” And that was said and done. They decided to print a program with his photo and fulfill his request to accompany the players to the field before the game, which he could enjoy from the stands.

He also received his favorite player’s shirt as a gift and signed it so that he would have a souvenir of this visit. A gesture before which Jesus could not hide his happiness. “I love you more than my father,” a response that sparked laughter from his mother and Elanga himself, who wished them a safe trip back.

When asked what memory he was going to take away from this visit, the boy was clear: “Having been able to greet my favorite Forest player and having been with the team.” However, Jesus will probably never forget this day.

“Thank you very much for allowing me to see my son live this experience and enjoy it as he has,” his father thanked Forest, who has completely dedicated himself to fulfilling this little one’s dream in a more special way.