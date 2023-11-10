Diseases | Bird flu was found in ten fox farms

The bird flu surveys of the fox and raccoon kennels started this week.

Food Agency has found bird flu in ten fox farms. According to the agency, the shelters in question are located in the area of ​​the five provinces where bird flu cases have occurred in the past.

In the survey, infections were observed in shelters located in Ostrobothnia, Southern, Central and Northern Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

The survey of fox and raccoon shelters started in practice this week, and the Food Agency has examined 38 shelters so far. In total, approximately 330 shelters with foxes, raccoons or both are being investigated.

Already more avian flu has been found in the fox and raccoon kennels than in the previous mink survey, where from three shelters bird flu was found.

Before the start of the survey, bird flu had been found in 28 shelters with foxes, raccoons or both.

The Food Agency orders animals to be euthanized from fur farms whose samples show antibodies to H5 bird flu.

In November at the beginning the Food Agency announcedthat the avian flu transmission zone will be abolished and the disease protection regulations in force in the zone will be dismantled.

The zone was established in the summer to prevent the spread of bird flu, but due to, among other things, the abatement of the disease situation in wild birds and the autumn migration, it was no longer necessary, according to the Food Agency.

In its announcement on Friday, the Food Agency estimated that foxes are possibly more susceptible to infection than mink, or that the bird protection in fox farms has been weaker than in mink farms. It is also possible that there have been fox farms in areas where there have been many wild bird infestations.