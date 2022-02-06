A female citizen student created a smart safety glove for cycling enthusiasts, under the title “Bicycle”, and presented her project for the first time at “Expo 2020 Dubai”. The glove is connected to a smart application, which aims to provide safety and protection for cyclists on various roads, and in volatile weather conditions.

Sophia Fakihi, a 10th-grade student at GEMS International Academy in Dubai, developed the glove, and then the connected app, using the Adafruit Circuit Playground and the MIT Application Lab (MITCode.org).

The student told “Emirates Today” that the glove helps the driver deal with the problems he encounters on the road through various features, including the safety lamp while riding a bike at night, the outdoor temperature sensor, as well as the right and left signals and emergency contact Built-in speedometer.

Sophia said she is a fan of cycling: “I’ve always been curious about everything about the world of bikes, and I’ve been preoccupied with how I can make my personal experience with the bike safer. The annual cost of bicycle accidents is about four billion dollars, so I wanted to get to the root of this problem.”

The student stressed that through the safety glove “bicycle”, cyclists in urban areas can avoid unexpected traffic obstacles on the road, such as sudden appearance of cars, and assistance while cycling in the dark and volatile weather conditions, as the glove provides cyclists with the necessary information from Through the techniques used to alert them to the expected challenges, the likelihood of accidents is greatly reduced.

She stressed the importance of the project, saying: “The safety of cyclists is part of the safety of society. The goal is to achieve the concept of safety for all.” It will encourage people to adopt means of transportation that do not pollute the environment, such as cycling.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

