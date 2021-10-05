The value of the electrical interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Egypt amounts to $1.8 billion, and provides for the exchange of nearly 3000 megawatts of electricity between Saudi Arabia and Egypt after the project ends.

Engineer Sabah Mashali, head of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, revealed the details of the electrical linkage project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which she described as “huge” compared to any projects currently being implemented in this sector.

She confirmed in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Egypt and Saudi Arabia own the two largest electricity networks in the Arab world, and have huge production capacities exceeding 140,000 megawatts, describing the number as “huge.”

Gulf European Connection

Mashali pointed out that this connection is considered the beginning of the common Arab market for energy transmission in general, reasoning that Saudi Arabia is linked to the Arab Gulf states through the electrical connection that took place through the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority, and the link with Saudi Arabia; Egypt will be linked to all the Gulf countries.

She stressed that there is an electrical connection between Egypt, Libya, Jordan and Sudan, which will be reflected in Saudi Arabia, which will become an electrical link with these countries as well, through the link with Egypt.

She explained that Egypt, too, has a plan to connect the electrical grid with the European electrical network through the countries of Cyprus and Greece, stressing that “very soon, memoranda of understanding will be signed to start feasibility studies for linking with the European electrical network.”

She added, “With the electrical connection with Europe, all Gulf countries will be connected to the European electrical network as well, stressing that it is an economically integrated project.

3 packs

As for the technical aspect, the head of the Electricity Transmission Company said: “Egypt has signed contracts for 3 packages: the first package is the air line inside Egyptian and Saudi lands, and it is about 1500 km, and the second package is a bundle of marine cables in the Gulf of Aqaba about 22 km and will connect the lines aerodynamic on both sides.

And she continued: “The third package is the conversion stations, which is being implemented for the first time with a new technology, which is the DC technology,” adding: “Not the AC technology found in all networks in the Arab region.”

And she added: “There is a transfer station in Egypt in the city of Badr, and two stations in Saudi Arabia in the cities of Tabuk and Medina, and the connection will be completed in two phases: the first transmitting 1500 megawatts, and the second transmitting 3000 megawatts.”

Jordan

She revealed that Egypt is currently studying raising the capacities of the lines connecting it with Jordan, to the ability to connect with Syria, Lebanon and Iraq,” explaining, “Indeed, there is an electrical connection with Jordan, but the war in Syria requires rehabilitation.”

She concluded, “Egypt has a very strong electrical network at the level of 500-kilovolt lines. In the last four years, Egypt had 2,000 kilometers of 500-volt lines, implemented since the days of the construction of the High Dam, but now it has a network that exceeds 6,500 kilometers.”