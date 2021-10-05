As time progresses, more data accumulates clarifying the immune responses to booster doses of this drug. The study presented by the company concludes that the levels of antibodies are multiplied by four after the third dose, compared to the existing levels six months after receiving the full regimen. It also reaffirms that protection against the contagion of Covid-19 rises again to 95%.

A latest publication of the medical journal ‘The Lancet’ adds information, this time collected from the data of more than 3.4 million people in California, United States.

According to this study, protection against Covid-19 infection decreases to 47% six months after the second dose, a figure that would have prompted health agencies in the United States and Europe to recommend immune boosting.

On the other hand, the publication of ‘The Lancet’ also corroborates immunity against severe Covid-19, which leads to hospitalization or even death: the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine maintains this protection in 90% of cases, even against the Delta variant.