The Golden Reel Prize is awarded for the best short film in the Critics’ Week competition at the Cannes Festival, after a vote of a special jury consisting of 100 members and film critics.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the film’s director, Murad Mustafa, expressed his happiness at winning, saying: “I am very happy and proud of the award, and grateful for the support of the film throughout its production stages, which exceeded three years.”

Mostafa expressed his pride in belonging to the independent cinema movement, about which he said: “Independent cinema in Egypt is the new wave of cinema, and I think it is in its best period. We are able to be present in international festivals and win awards. To this generation of filmmakers.

And about his next film project, Mostafa said: “The new thing that I am preparing for is my first feature film (Aisha Can’t Fly), which is now in the development stage, and it was selected in the Synfondation program of the Cannes International Film Festival to develop first cinematic projects, and it also won an award.” Production support from the Red Sea International Film Festival in cooperation with the Turin Film Lab, and the film is about the story of a Somali refugee in Egypt.

Mostafa had previously participated as an assistant director in a number of films, and wrote and directed 3 short films: “Henna Ward”, “Khadija” and “What You Don’t Know About Mary”, and its international premiere was at the Clermont-Ferrand International Festival, which is one of The most important film festivals for short films.

The film “Issa” is scheduled to be shown for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa as part of the activities of the 45th Cairo International Film Festival, in the short film competition, scheduled from November 15 to 24 this year.

In a comment to “Sky News Arabia,” director Amir Ramses, director of the Cairo International Film Festival, said: “I am proud to have chosen the film as the first Egyptian film for this year’s Cairo Festival, after years of following the distinguished director Mourad Mostafa’s journey and his arrival to the Critics’ Week competition at the Cannes Festival, and his capture of the Ryle Prize.” Gold, which was awarded to the world’s elite directors. I am glad that we are celebrating the success of this distinguished film.”

The movie “Issa”, directed by Mourad Mostafa, starring Kenny Marcelino and Kenzi Mohamed, deals with the story of a 17-year-old African immigrant in Egypt, who is trying to race against time after a violent accident, to save his loved ones, whatever the cost.