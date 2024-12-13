The counselor of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García Martínhas regretted that those attending the Conference of Regional Presidents of Santander have only received a folder with blank pages at the beginning of the meeting.

“The documentation that have been presented to us to the autonomous communities in the Conference of Presidents,” he wrote in a message on the social network Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of that folder with blank pages.

Along the same lines, the PP deputy, Cuca Gamarra, has considered it “disappointing” that the Government has not correctly planned this Conference of Presidents: “It is disappointing to see that the folders that the regional councilors and presidents have opened as soon as they arrived were absolutely empty, They have blank pages because the preparatory committee has not been convened to address points of absolute importance for the daily life of Spaniards and so that there could be a debate and agreement on them.

Gamarra regretted that “the reality of this conference of presidents is that because of Pedro Sánchez it would never have been held.” “The regional presidents have been demanding it for three years and, if it is celebrated now, it is because there are ten lawsuits filed in the Supreme Court requiring him to comply with the regulations. Given the possibility that he would be sentenced for inactivity, he has been summoned,” he stressed.