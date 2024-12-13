12/13/2024



Updated at 12:57 p.m.





He Seville finishes his preparation for the duel against Celtic this coming Saturday. A duel that will be the appetizer of Jesús Navas’ farewell as a professional footballer, since it will be the last match he will play in Nervión. The club has prepared a tribute for the palace and the team is very aware of giving their captain a match worthy of what he deserves.

García Pimienta will not be able to count on Sowwho complained yesterday of some discomfort during training and, after the relevant medical tests, it was determined that the player suffered a myofascial injury to the adductor longus of his left thigh. Once again, the Sevilla coach will not be able to count on the core he is pursuing, so he will have to put either Agoumé or Juanlu in the equation accompanying Saúl now. Lokonga.

The Belgian is available for Pimienta after training this week with absolute normality. Another notable absence is once again that of Pedrosathe Catalan missed the duel against Atlético de Madrid and he will not be able to play against Celta either, so the coach will have to modify his eleven again to replace the right wing. For its part, Jesús Navas has completed a week in which he has trained at the highest level with his teammates with the idea of ​​starting from the beginning next Saturday. If García Pimienta gives him the permission, the palatial player looks strong enough to face his last game in Nervión from the opening minute.