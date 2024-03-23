The new Smart electric coupe, a product designed and built in collaboration between Mercedes and the Chinese brand Geely, adapts perfectly to the needs of those users who seek exclusivity, high driving performance and cutting-edge technology. Equipped with the latest generation batteries, the Smart #3 offers outstanding efficiency with low electrical consumption. At the same time, it has innovative connectivity systems that improve the driving experience.

The prices of the different variants of Smart #3 start at 38,190 euros for the Pro access model; for the Pro Plus line, from 43,190 euros; the Premium finish, from 46,190 euros; The 25th Anniversary special edition has a starting price of 46,690 euros; Finally, the Brabus sports version starts at 50,690 euros. The indicated prices include not only the brand's aid, but also transportation, taxes, registration and the first inspection. To all this we must add the government aid of up to 7,000 euros from the Moves III Plan and the discount of up to 3,000 euros on the income tax return.

The brand's second model, after Smart #1, is presented with technical characteristics that make it one of the vehicles in the premium compact segment with the best price-quality ratio. The new Smart 3 has a body that is 4.40 meters long, 1.84 m wide and 1.55 m high, which allows it to accommodate up to five passengers and reach 385 liters of trunk capacity. The sporty appearance of the coupe SUV is also reflected in its impressive performance: maximum power ranges from 315 kW for the Brabus to 200 kW for the other lines, setting a benchmark in this segment. In terms of acceleration, the Smart #3 shows sportier facets than its predecessor Smart #1. In the Brabus sports version, the coupe SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The Pro finish, as an entry line to the range, also stands out for its acceleration of just 5.8 seconds from 0 to 100 kilometers/hour. The Smart #3 also increases its autonomy: between 435 and 455 km.

The optimized suspension system and the long wheelbase of 2,785 mm, combined with a highly aerodynamic body with a coefficient of only 0.27, allow for a unique dynamic driving experience. The charging experience remains a top priority for Smart. With its direct current (DC) charging technology at fast charging stations of up to 150 kW, the Smart #3 reaches a recharge from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

The ease and speed of recharging continues to be one of the main priorities for electric car users. With its direct current charging technology on super-fast chargers of up to 150 kW/h, the Smart #3 allows recharging from 10 to 80% of the 66 kW battery capacity in less than 30 minutes. With a 22 kW AC charger, reaching 80 percent charge takes 3 hours. In a 7.4 kW Wall Box type home charger, the time taken to reach 80 percent charge is 5.5 hours.

For the launch of its model #3, Smart offers a limited edition commemorating its 25th anniversary, which combines unique and exclusive details with features from the Premium variant and design elements from Brabus. It offers a range of 455 km, the possibility of fast charging in alternating current (AC) of 22 kW and an information and entertainment system that consists of a 12.8-inch central screen, a 9.2-inch HD instrument cluster and a 10-inch head-up display, as well as a Beats sound system with 13 speakers. Exclusivity is guaranteed: the 25th anniversary edition comes in white with red highlights, black and white leather seats, an exclusive Galaxia panoramic roof and its sporty bodywork.

The Brabus variant takes an even sportier direction, offering larger tires, sports pedals, a specially developed engine roar for a racing vehicle feel, and all-wheel drive. For those looking for a more luxury vehicle experience, the Premium version offers LED plus headlights, ambient interior lighting and the Beats sound system. The Pro access line also includes hidden door handles and comes equipped with a 12.8-inch central screen, as well as driving assistants for highways and traffic jams and a wireless charging option. In addition, the Smart #3 comes with a variety of driving assistance systems, such as a highway driving assistant, automatic parking assistant, digital key with remote control, electronic door handles with indirect lighting that automatically detect approach of the person who has the key and customizable ambient lighting with 64 colors and 20 intensity levels.

Smart #3 Pro Plus technical sheet



Electric motor

Power: 200 kW (272 horsepower)

Autonomy: 435 kilometers

Traction: Rear

Auto switch

Speed: 180 km/hour

0 to 100: 343 newton-meter

DGT Label: «ZERO»

Length: 4.40 m. Width: 1.84 m. Height: 1.55 m.

Trunk: 385 liters

Price: From 43,190 euros.