She explained that the two ballistic missiles fell in the Gulf of Aden.

Commander of US Central Command, General Michael Eric Kurella, said: “Security of the maritime domain is essential for regional stability. We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

Reuters reported earlier, citing American officials, that the warship USS Mason responded to a distress call from the commercial chemical tanker Central Park in the Gulf of Aden, which had been seized by gunmen.

One of the officials added that the ship “Mason” helped ensure the safety of the tanker, adding that the tanker was freed.

On Sunday, the French news agency, quoting a US defense official, reported that a ship linked to Israel was hijacked in the Gulf of Aden, in the second incident of its kind within days in the region.

In turn, the Associated Press quoted identical sources that attackers took control of a ship that turned out to be a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen.

She added that the militants took control of a ship called “Central Barak”, operated by the international ship management company “Zodiac Maritime”, according to three sources, including the owner company itself.

The US Central Command said in a statement on Monday morning: “Five militants got off the tanker later and tried to escape on a small boat. But they were chased, which led to their eventual surrender.”

The Central Command did not identify the attackers.

Zodiac, headquartered in London, is part of the Zodiac Group owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.