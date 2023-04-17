The International Astronomy Center confirmed that seeing the crescent on Thursday for the future is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the entire continent of Asia and Australia, while it is possible using the telescope only and with difficulty from the western parts of the continent of Africa and Europe, and therefore Saturday 22 will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. .

The center said on its website: “There is a possibility to see the crescent with a telescope from parts of the Islamic world on Thursday, and due to the occurrence of conjugation before sunset and the moon setting after sunset in all regions of the Islamic world. The month begins the next day, and therefore many countries are expected to announce Eid al-Fitr on Friday, April 21.

He added, “As for the countries that require correct vision with the naked eye only, or require correct local vision, even with a telescope, and these are few countries, it is expected that the number of Ramadan will be 30 days, and that Eid al-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22.”

And he continued: «With regard to the position of the crescent on Thursday, April 20 in some Arab and international cities, the surface calculations for the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets after 09 minutes of sunset, its age is 07 hours and 27 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 2.7 degrees. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets 22 minutes after sunset, its age is 11 hours and 54 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 4.7 degrees. In Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the moon sets 24 minutes after sunset, its age is 12 hours and 52 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.1 degrees. In Amman and Jerusalem, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 07 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.4 degrees. In Cairo, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 20 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.5 degrees. In Berlin, the capital of Germany, the moon sets 40 minutes after sunset, its age is 14 hours and 30 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 6.7 degrees.

The center emphasized that seeing the crescent in all the aforementioned areas is not possible either with the naked eye or using a telescope, especially since they are all less than the global “Dangon” limit. He is a French scientist who showed that seeing the crescent is not possible with the naked eye or with a telescope if the distance of the moon from the sun is less than seven degrees, which is supported by reliable astronomical observations of the crescent. In addition, seeing the crescent is also not possible according to all known international standards, including the criterion of “Elias”, a Malaysian astronomer who specializes in seeing the crescent, the criterion of “Yalop”, the former director of the Greenwich Observatory and the former head of the Astronomical Aberrations Committee of the International Astronomical Union, and the criterion of the “South African Observatory”. Astronomer”, which is a standard produced by two astronomers in the United States, and the “Odeh” standard, which is the most current standard.