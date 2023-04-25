The Personal Status Court in Dubai ordered the implementation of a request to hand over a three-year-old (Asian) child to his mother, after his father deprived him of her, and fled with him from his country, coming on a visit to the UAE, despite the mother obtaining an enforceable ruling from her country against her. in his custody.

In the same context, the Dubai courts ordered the arrest and bringing of the child’s father, and a decision was issued to prevent them from traveling, while the Dubai police responded immediately and implemented the court’s decision, to reunite the child with his mother three months after she was deprived of him, in a humane scene.

The mother’s legal representative, lawyer Ali Khalaf Al Hosani, said that the child was the victim of a long and bitter personal dispute between his mother and father, which ended in their divorce and the issuance of a ruling by the competent court in their country regarding her right to custody.

He added that the father did not abide by the court ruling, neglected the mother, and fled with the child from his country to the Emirates, leaving her in a deplorable humanitarian condition, given that the child did not exceed three years of age and needed her care, which prompted her to resort again to the judiciary in her country. and obtaining a ruling to hand over her child immediately.

He pointed out that the mother was able to determine the destination of the father and her child, and learned that they had settled in the Emirate of Dubai, so she came to the state, and resorted to the legal path, based on the legal and judicial assistance agreement signed between the Emirates and her country, pointing out that he submitted an electronic request in her name to the Personal Status Court, To implement the ruling issued in her favor in her country.

After examining the papers and the translated verdict, the court immediately approved the execution of the verdict, and the speedy delivery of the child to his mother, and in order to avoid repeating the same behavior by the father, a decision was issued to prevent him and the child from traveling, as well as a decision from the Dubai courts to seize him and bring him to oblige him to implement the handover ruling.

Al-Hosani added that the mother resorted directly to the Dubai police to implement the court’s decision, in light of her fears that the father would run away with her son again, stressing that the Dubai police spared no effort in responding to the event, and was quick to arrest the father and oblige him to hand over the child to his mother after three months of suffering and continuous search. About her son everywhere.

Al-Hosani said that children usually pay the price for family conflicts, which sometimes turn into extreme rivalry, indicating that the father does not have residence or work in the state, but he has reached the point of stubbornness to leave his country to deprive his ex-wife of her child as a way of abuse, indicating that the state’s response is representative In Dubai Courts and Police comes within the framework of its well-established strategy in providing psychological and social protection for children.

