Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia: tsunami warning activated

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World
0
7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia: tsunami warning activated


close

indonesian tremor

The magnitude of the movement was alerted by the authorities.

The magnitude of the movement was alerted by the authorities.

The Indonesian geophysics agency said the epicenter would have been west of Sumatra.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  32,249 million euros, the losses left by the earthquake in Turkey

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#magnitude #earthquake #shakes #Indonesia #tsunami #warning #activated

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
China says it respects sovereignty of former USSR countries

China says it respects sovereignty of former USSR countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result