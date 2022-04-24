Buildings The row of houses is like straight from historic London – a rare home over a hundred years old is sold in the Helsinki value area

From the value area in Helsinki, a historic apartment was for sale, in the yard of which one might think that one is in the elite districts of London.

Finland the oldest terraced house, Ribbingshof on Kulosaari, is selling an apartment. The request price for a rare apartment on Oikotie is almost 1,600,000 euros.

The Ribbingshof isn’t exactly what the townhouse comes to mind first. The terraced house built in 1917 is Dear Lindgrenin designed and has remained almost original.

The terraced house is part of the Kulosaari villa district.

The Ribbingshof has been modeled on London townhouses. The 13 apartments in the house are all independent properties.

Later, townhouses were built in Helsinki in Munkkiniemi and Malminkartano, among others.

Ribbingshofista the apartment for sale has four floors, 220 square meters and seven rooms.

The price of the apartment is requested at 1,590,000 euros. The price per square meter of an apartment marked as satisfactory is 7,200 euros. According to the real estate company Kiinteistömaailma’s price data, the average price per square meter of all apartments sold in Kulosaari in 2021 was 2021.

Sales negotiator selling an apartment Jarkko Kolehmainen OP-Kodilta says that Ribbinghof’s apartment is one of the most unique objects he has ever encountered in his career. Apartments are very rarely vacated from the house, and the current owner has lived in an apartment for sale for more than 50 years.

According to Kolehmainen, the interest in Finland’s first terraced house has been great.

“People are always interested in historical sites.”

Ribbinghof belongs to the villa district of Kulosaari, which is a nationally significant built cultural environment classified by the National Board of Antiquities. The Ribbinghof House is a building protected by a town plan.

The apartment has an old neck.

The apartment is full of long-standing details such as window recesses, arched windows and textured decorative glass windows.

The apartment has a wide variety of old-style windows.

The original elements have been preserved in many places in the apartment.

Historic leaving home feels miserable, says the 94-year-old Pentti Cederberg. He lived with his wife at the Ribbingshof for more than 50 years before they moved into another apartment last fall.

Cederberg says that he bought an apartment with his wife for FIM 200,000 in 1969. Before that, they lived in Katajanokka and dreamed of a detached house or terraced house in Vuosaari or Tapiola.

“We fell in love with the old house, its tall rooms and its surroundings.”

The couple has three children, all of whom have grown up at the Ribbingshof.

What was it like living in a historic building?

“It was great. Very quickly we embraced that this is our home. We’ve spent our youth in old and tall rooms too, so this suited us. You don’t want to get used to modern, low-rise rooms, ”says Cederberg.

Last in the fall, however, the couple decided to move out when the four-story apartment and its stairs became difficult to move around.

“It was inhabited for more than 50 years, but nothing can be done about it as you get older and your mobility gets worse.”

According to Cederbeg, the apartment, and in particular its roof, needs to be renovated. The previous major renovation of the apartment was done before the Cederbergs moved into the house in the late 1960s.

However, Cederberg hopes that the future buyer would respect the old building. For example, the apartment has old tile stoves that have been demolished from other apartments so that the walls can be moved.

“Beautifully speaking, I would like a buyer who would keep the apartment the way it is and not go horribly to change or modernize.”