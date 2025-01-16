start a new life in another country It’s not easy at all. You have to adapt to the place, meet people, look for work and find a home where you feel comfortable.

You also have to do a lot of formalities and have all the papers in order. This is very important in Spain, especially in case at any time you have to go to the doctor or use other services. If everything is not correct, our experience may not be the best.

This is what has happened to Lalilaan Argentine who lives in Madrid. The young woman has told in a video of TikTok that has had a strong allergic reactionso you have decided to go to the health center closest to your home. This has been your experience.

An Argentine in Spain tells how she has been treated in public health

Lalita explains that she has private health insurance, but has not been able to log into the app. Therefore, he has gone to a health center, despite not having a health card. “I’m going to ask if they can help me or at least tell me what to do,” he says.









After arriving at the site, it was found closed. “Apparently, open from Monday to Friday. “They told me that on weekends I have to go to the hospital to the emergency room,” he clarifies.

So, the Argentine woman started walking and once there she was left speechless because of what had happened to her. «They treated me kindly and asked me for my NIE number to check if I had a health card or not. They gave me a form to fill out, but At the top it said ‘payment commitment’. I asked what it was and they told me that I would have to pay for the care. Finally, I’ve gone and not filled it out. They could have charged me a lot», he says.

After this mishap, the girl has decided to go to a private hospital. According to him, his experience has been more positive: «I have given them my passport and my membership card. I was treated by a nurse who asked me about my symptoms. “Then a doctor called me.”

Despite the treatment received, the Argentine has not been completely calm. «At that time they did not tell me if I had to pay anything or not. Now I am very afraid that they are charging me a fortune for this. I live in panic that I will receive a letter like in the United States in which they inform me that I must pay for the service,” he concludes.