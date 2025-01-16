Inside the canine world There are many breeds, specifically, more than 300, according to the International Cynological Federation (FCI). There are larger dogs, smaller dogs, long-haired dogs, short-haired dogs, more or less corpulent… The variety is so great that, among them, they sometimes do not seem to come from the same ancestor.

This enormous variability is mainly due to the effects of domestication and neoteny over thousands of yearsas dog breed expert Vanessa M. Clavijo explains in an article: “When they were selected by humans to live with us, dogs permanently developed more infantile physical traits, such as larger eyes or drooping ears.” .

This has led us to meet the famous designer breeds (Labradoodle, Goberian), brachycephalic (Pug, Bulldogs), chondrodystrophic (Dachshund, Corgi) or toy breeds (miniatures of small-sized dog breeds).

Although it may seem that there is nothing wrong with these breeds, the reality is that They are victims of fashion which can lead to serious health problems and also end up in exploitation and an illegal sales market that is very dangerous for animals.

The fashion of having a designer breed

designer breeds They are born from the purposeful crossing between two purebred dogs The result of which is a breed that supposedly combines the characteristics of both and, despite not being recognized as official breeds by canine associations internationally, they are increasingly common in homes.

But, What is so special about these breeds? That their popularity is based on false advertising claims without any scientific rigor, such as that many of them are hypoallergenic or that they are ideal for inexperienced tutors due to their ease of education, among others.

Labradoodle, a designer breed.

This is how I warned him the Royal Veterinary College of London in a studyin which they also warned of the risks that social fashions always generate by having a dog of a specific breed, starting because they can bring about poor breeding to serve the marketas well as irresponsible buying and selling practices and a higher risk of abandonment (in the event that they later do not meet expectations).

Furthermore, there is also the danger of crossing designer breeds with frequent health problemssuch as the Dushi (a cross between a French Bulldog and a Chinese Crested Dog), whose genetic problems of both parents add up to the result, something that has been highly criticized by the veterinary sector.





The fashion of brachycephalic breeds

Of the health problems associated with breeds, possibly the most popular are those from brachycephalic breeds (such as Pugs or French Bulldogs, among others). Brachycephaly, which also affects some feline breeds, can cause serious health problems that can even shorten the life expectancy of our furry dogs.

The main characteristic of these breeds is that They have a skull that is flattened from front to back, That is, they have a short and wide head that also results in a shortening of the trachea, malformations of the jaw and teeth, and the narrowing and shortening of the nasal orifices and the nasolacrimal duct, respectively.

French bulldogs. Ilario F. Wikimedia Commons.

This particular physiognomy causes health problems such as constant tearing, increased sensitivity to heat and stress, difficulty breathing, and exercise intolerance, which translates into a lower quality of life.

For this reason, already There are several countries in Europe that regulate and even prohibit the breeding of this type of breed.as is the case of Norway and Holland, where animal welfare laws do not allow the breeding of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Bulldogs or Pugs, among others.





The fashion of chondrodystrophic breeds

On the other hand, another of the aesthetic trends that can also cause serious health problems in our dogs is the one suffered by Dachshunds or Corgis, breeds with a shortening of the limbs (or chondrodysplasia, as it is technically called).

This is a technique that has been used to miniaturize breeds, which is nothing more than the shortening of the dog’s limbs due to the abnormal development of cartilage and bone, something that many find endearing but that, however, has associated health problems such as arthritis, intervertebral disc disease or hip dysplasia, among others.

The Cardigan Welsh corgi is a very intelligent dog, with great aptitude for obedience work.

The Dachshund is one of the most famous chondrodystrophic breeds, but it is not the only one: Basset hound, Pekingese, French Bulldog and Corgis are some others of the many breeds that suffer from this mutation and its consequences.

Furthermore, “as a consequence of joint problems they also tend to have mobility difficultieshaving a propensity to be overweight”, as pointed out by Sònia Sáez, veterinarian and Brand Manager of Purina Corporativo.





The fashion of toy dogs

Finally, in relation to the trend that has increased in recent years to miniaturize breeds, one of the greatest dangers that our dogs suffer today are the so-called dogs cup of tea, a term that refers to extremely small dogs.

The trend of living with small dogs has led some breeders to investigate how far they can go when it comes to reducing the size of breedswe can find many of them in a “mini” size, much smaller than usual and, the reality is that the public finds it adorable.

Puerto Rican Chihuahua Milly, aged one year and nine months and owned by an Argentinian woman, is the smallest dog in the world in terms of height, at just 9.6 centimeters (3.8 inches), according to the Guinness Book of Records. Thais Llorca / EFE

Whatever the reason that moves the population to prefer small breeds, The pursuit of this extreme reduction can entail dangers for new individuals. “One of the concerns for veterinarians is related to the possibility of adverse reactions when performing common clinical procedures, such as drug dosing, for example,” says veterinarian Jamie L. Freyer.

Furthermore, when we talk about the smaller varieties of dogs, the type breeds cup of tea, present much more magnified problems since Their tiny and fragile bones cannot withstand small falls or jumps. “They may also be predisposed to diseases such as persistent open fontanelles and hydrocephalus,” he concludes.