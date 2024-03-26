British brand Defender is set to unveil its latest creation later this year: the Defender OCTA, a true all-terrain high-performance protagonist. This new model will represent the ultimate expression of durability, capability and luxury within the Defender vehicle range, allowing the brand to explore new territories and win over new customers.

“From Series 1 in 1948 – he explained Mark Cameron, General Manager of the Defender brand – the Defender has always been synonymous with incredible off-road capabilities. The new Defender OCTA will take these capabilities to the next level, featuring assertive design, innovative technologies and unprecedented attention to detail. With its astonishing performance and bold personality, it will allow our customers to embark on epic adventures in the ultimate luxury.”

The Defender OCTA will be equipped with a powerful V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine and air suspension 6D Dynamics cutting-edge, which will guarantee extreme performance on any type of terrain. 6D Dynamics suspension, available for the first time on a Defender, will give the OCTA model an unrivaled combination of capability, comfort and stability, both on and off road.

On the road

There interconnected hydraulic suspension technology is equipped with an innovative roll and pitch control system, allowing the Defender OCTA to maintain a balanced position on the road during acceleration, braking and cornering, while maximizing the travel and articulation of the independent wheels on the more challenging off-road terrain.

The name OCTA was inspired by the octahedral shape of the diamonds, which also reflects the luxury characteristics of the vehicle. Diamond is the hardest natural substance on Earth and is highly valuable due to its rarity. Therefore, the Defender OCTA features a new diamond graphic pattern circled which characterizes this flagship model. This graphic motif is featured on several interior and exterior elements, including a polished black diamond set in a sandblasted titanium disc on each distinctive graphic panel. Titanium was also chosen for its strength and resistance to atmospheric agents in natural conditions.

Mark Cameron added: “The Defender OCTA name and distinctive graphics represent the vehicle's strength, robustness and attractiveness, as well as its luxury features. In particular, the presence of new graphic motif It is hugely significant as it will appear on a Defender for the first time and will identify all future flagship models.”

Development

The Defender OCTA is undergoing the most comprehensive development program in Defender model history, traversing environments as diverse as the snow and ice of Sweden, the Dubai desert, the Nürburgring track and the rocky terrains of Moab.

Before the official presentation, expected later this year, potential customers will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive previews that will be part of a new global series called Defender Elements.