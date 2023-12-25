There are numerous quality options to spend Christmas wrapped in the magic of cinema, but this time we present you an animated Christmas film that, although it is not as well known as the classics 'The Grinch', 'It's a Wonderful Life!' or 'Home Alone', has earned an eternal place in the hearts of those who have seen it since it hit the screens. We talk about 'Klaus'a Spanish film that was the great favorite to win an Oscar in its category, a statuette that ended up losing to 'Toy Story 4' in the 2020 edition of the most famous film awards.

What is the movie 'Klaus' about?

Created by the well-known Spanish animator Sergio Pablo'Klaus' is a fresh look at the legend of Santa Claus, which tells us how an irresponsible well-off young man and a fearsome-looking man will end up sowing unity in a distant place that hatred has plunged into war since the beginning of time .

It all begins in this story when the selfless Jesper He is sent by his father, the head of the postal service, to Smeerenburg, a town located in the Arctic Circle. His mission upon arriving there is to reopen the correspondence office and deliver 6,000 letters in a year if he does not want to lose his inheritance.

However, when he disembarks at the place, the inexperienced postman will find himself with the terrible surprise that he finds himself divided between two families who hate each other to death, as their tradition dictates. Worse yet, no one in that village sends letters because they are focused on destroying each other.

Days pass without Jesper delivering a single manuscript. After many moons, he arrives at the house of Klaus and accidentally leaves him the drawing made by a child who suffers from loneliness. Although at first the postman thinks badly of the gloomy-looking man, who lives alone with his hundreds of created wooden toys, he proves to have a warm heart when he delivers a gift to the little boy in the illustration by mail.

When the children of the town find out about the gift, they will ask Jesper to take their letters to Mr. Klaus so that he can give them toys. The clever postman will not hesitate to take advantage of this situation to get the 6,000 manuscripts. What he does not imagine is that from there a chain of generosity will begin that will turn hatred into love in that icy village, although first the family leaders and their desire to continue perpetuating their ancestral resentment must be defeated.

Where to watch 'Klaus' online and in Spanish?

If you haven't seen 'Klaus' yet, this holiday is the perfect occasion to do so. The film lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes and It is available in the Netflix catalog in Spanish plus other audio options.

As curious facts, Sergio Pablo's film is considered the first animated film by Netflix and features the participation of Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra in the role of Jesper for the Latin dubbing.

Likewise, as mentioned above, she was the favorite of the general public to take the statuette to best animated film at the 2020 Oscarsbut lost to the fourth installment of the 'Toy Story' saga.