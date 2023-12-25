Mes, Conte: “Call call to Di Maio? The M5s doesn't look for banks, it doesn't need them”

“I honestly don't know of any phone calls,” he says today Giuseppe Conte toHandle. The 'strange' phone call in question is the one described by Republicof a senior leader of the M5s a Luigi Di Maio to probe a possible side game on the ESM after the prime minister's attack Giorgia Meloni.

“However, I would like to clarify – replied Conte – that the Movement does not seek any support and does not need any testimonial evidence for the simple reason that the actions carried out, starting from the parliamentary discussion, are all accompanied by precise documentary evidence. And these documents nail Meloni, proving that he lied to the country”. And precisely on this, the president of the M5S last week asked to set up an honorary jury” to “ascertain the denigrating lies of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni” in the Chamber on the Mes. Second Republic, a few days ago, a very high-ranking leader of the 5 Star Movement called the former political leader of the Movement. On the other side of the receiver was one of the former prime minister's loyalists, still active in Parliament. Objective: to ask the old political leader what he thought of the ESM affair. Understand if you could play on the sidelines.

These were the hours in which Giorgia Meloni had waved the famous fax in the Chamber, to say in front of the Montecitorio chamber that Conte, when he was prime minister, had authorized the signing of the agreement on the European Stability Mechanism “on the sly”, “with the favor of darkness” and with the government practically already dissolved, at the end of January 2021. Accusations immediately rejected by Conte: more than secretly, there had been a vote by Parliament in December 2020. A thesis corroborated by a counter-fax released by Di Maio himself which clarified how the Italian representative in the EU had received the mandate on the ESM on 10 December, after the vote of the Italian Parliament on the issue.

Conte, with a studied communication move, asked for the honorary grand jury in the Chamber, to try to disprove Meloni with an official act of Parliament. The president of Montecitorio, Lorenzo Fontana, has taken his time for now: the body has not been called.

