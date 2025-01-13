An animal shelter denounces that a judge forces it to return five cows to the owner who “mistreated” them: “He condemns them to the slaughterhouse”

The La Manada Cántabra animal shelter has called on society to unite this Wednesday, January 15 in Escobedo to prevent five cows that were confiscated in 2022 by the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard from being returned to their owner. being in a state of malnutrition, chained and in “extremely precarious” conditions.

During these three years, the sanctuary has cared for the animals, which it denounces lived “amongst maximum dirt and total darkness” and were “on the verge of death,” but the Investigative Court No. 1 of Medio Cudeyo determined that they should be returned to its owner.

The date of this return is Wednesday the 15th, so La Manada Cántabra has called on society to go to Escobedo at 10:00 a.m. and “generate the necessary social pressure to reverse this solution.” According to what has been announced, people from all over Spain will mobilize to the Cantabrian town to “raise their voices against this injustice.”

And, in his opinion, the judicial decision that the cattle return to their owner means “condemning them to the slaughterhouse imminently”, after they have been “rehabilitated and cared for” in these three years.

The group regrets that these cows have become “a symbol of the vulnerability of animals to judicial decisions without appeal,” and denounces that this case “not only promotes impunity for animal abuse, but also represents a setback in the fight.” for their protection, rewarding the abuser”, by “profiting financially from the sale of cows to the slaughterhouse”, and punishing those who altruistically do good for the animals.”