Clovis Nienow participant of The House of Famous 4 of Telemundo is gaining great popularity in the reality show, so much so that it has been compared to Nicola Porcella who was the second finalist of The House of Famous Mexico last year, where it won over the public by being so authentic, something that the model has also achieved in a short time.

And many looked at Clovis Nienow like a celebrity who contributed nothing to The House of Famous People 4 Telemundobut as the days have passed, the 30-year-old actor is causing a stir due to his occurrences with the rest of his colleagues who have become very fond of the boy who has tried to be as real as possible, leaving behind his role as a somewhat public figure. that all his classmates are liking him.

For those who don't know Clovis Nienow He has already been nominated in the past, by his colleagues in The House of Famous 4 of Telemundobut the public has wanted to keep it inside, that is why there are those who claim on social networks that it could give the same content that it gave Nicola Porcella in the past so there is still time to learn more about the boy's personality.

“Clovis, the great revelation of the Temp #LCDLF4, I think he's going to be like Madison, no one saw him as a winner at the beginning and chin by chin he won over the public and he dares to sing Clovis”, “Clovis is my favorite, good strategist, but something insistent in the romance with Aleska should concentrate on the game because he is emerging as a winner. Bebeshita and Cristina are friends for him”, “Clovis in the end he will take the briefcase there Aleska is going to want it Aleska is fake she doesn't deserve that Clovis woman, you are handsome, you don't deserve to cry for something that is not worth it,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that the model has also become one of the most loyal, since he has not gotten into problems with the inhabitants of his room, who have supported him too much, since there came a time when he felt bad for being nominated.

Aleska Genesis

Another thing for which Clovis has caused a stir is for having fallen in love very quickly with Aleska Genesis, which has sparked controversy, as viewers claim that the girl only wants to play with him to be able to advance further in La Casa de Los Famosos 4 Telemundo, where she has been seen with a low profile, but she has been clever with everything she plans.

