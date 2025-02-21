Doctors who attend Francisco explain that “he is intelligent and knows his health status” and add that he will continue to admit for at least one more week



02/21/2025



Updated at 6:49 p.m.





First appearance of the two doctors who are coordinating the convalescence of Pope Francis. “According to the Pope, we give the news and tell the truth,” they explained. “It is not out of danger, the door is open to both possibilities,” said Luigi Carbone, medical director of the Vatican.

During a long appearance two voices have said that they have found “viruses, fungi and bacteria”, which form that “polymorbic infection,” explained Dr. Sergio Alfieri.

«The Holy Father is intelligent and knows that he is in danger. It can happen that one of the germs, despite everything we are doing, go to the blood and cause septicemia. That would be difficult to deal with.

He says that therapy still needs a few days, “the necessary time will be until you need hospital therapy.”









They have said that “the Pope maintains the good humor” and the work rhythm. “Another patient would be in bed and watching television.”